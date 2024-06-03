Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Romantic hit

Scythe hammer as a backdrop for local musical

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 15:00

Scharnstein is a new venue for the Salzkammergut Capital of Culture 2024: the former scythe factory directly on the Alm River provides the wonderful backdrop for "Hammer", a love story from the region, full of swing and songs that really set the emotional hammer in motion.

comment0 Kommentare

The musical "Hammer" was actually written in 1987. Scharnstein is still a working-class town, because the hammers of the Redtenbacher company are still in motion. But upheavals are on the horizon: Robert prefers to learn to be an electrician instead of going to the scythe factory - and Julia goes to university.

But the young lovers are beaten up by their parents' generation. But the real reason for this is not their different life plans, but their parents' past.

Clara Sabin, Simon Gerner and Michael Kuttnig (right) (Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)
Clara Sabin, Simon Gerner and Michael Kuttnig (right)
(Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)
The young lovers (Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)
The young lovers
(Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)
Michael Kuttnig and members of the Rat Big Band (Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)
Michael Kuttnig and members of the Rat Big Band
(Bild: Gernot Wührleitner)

Good songs, good voices
The story that Nik Raspotnik (Linz) and Hermann Miesbauer (music) came up with for the musical "Hammer" fits the region perfectly. Dramaturgically, there is a lot of storytelling and singing, not much acting.

But the good voices make up for everything. Clara Sabin and Simon Gerner shine in the leading roles with a great overall performance, as do Kerstin Turnheim (Robert's mother) and Michael Kuttnig (Julia's father). The hits written by Miesbauer are tailor-made for his RAT Big Band, but also leave room for heartbreak melodies.

An authentic backdrop
Particularly worth seeing: the temporary theater is housed directly in an empty industrial building, an old Puch motorcycle and film clips (Josef Pitschmann) bring in the atmosphere and history of the scythe factory, in fact the whole place plays a role. A piece of regional musical theater worth seeing!

There will be 15 performances in empty spaces, but the musical could also be performed at other locations.

Incidentally, ORF chief reporter and political journalist Fritz Dittlbacher, who comes from Kirchdorf/Krems, was present at the premiere. To set the mood, he described historical facts about the iron hammers and the labor movement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf