Viennese of the week
Culinary ambassadors for Austria in Paris
27 young people are taking part in the Paralympics in Paris this summer as Vienna's ambassadors for hospitality and cuisine: The culinary catering for the Austria House at the sporting event is in their hands.
They are already among the local winners at the Paralympics in Paris: 27 students from the Vienna Tourism University of Applied Sciences Modul, who will provide the culinary catering for the Austria House at the sporting event between August 28 and September 8. This is the tenth time that the young gastronomy talents from the kitchen and service - in collaboration with six professionals from the tourism school - will be demonstrating their skills at the Paralympics.
Skill, commitment and stress resistance required
Module leader Werner Schnabl sees them as "ambassadors for Austrian hospitality and cuisine". The week in Paris will be no walk in the park for the next generation of gastronomes: The Austria House is not only a contact point for interested visitors, but also a media center and the place for official business and political appointments all in one.
Looking after the Austria House means hundreds of guests and demands a great deal of skill, commitment and stress resistance from the students. The boys are not afraid to put all this to the test. As for the participants in the Paralympics, the days in Paris are "the highlight of the year" for them. So much sporting and team spirit makes them our Viennese of the week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.