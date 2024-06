Hypothermic fisherman triggers large-scale operation

However, the 37-year-old Swiss national was eventually found - by the St. Gallen cantonal police, who tracked him down safe and sound at his home. The man stated that he had been picked up by his fiancée and taken home, leaving his fishing equipment behind. However, he should have told the emergency services this. Instead, they struggled in vain - on a day when there was already enough going on due to the heavy rain in Vorarlberg.