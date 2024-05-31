Approvals granted
Green light for the Yellow Angels at last
All the necessary permits for the new Christophorus 18 base in Frauenkirchen have been legally granted.
The statistics show just how important the Christophorus 18 emergency helicopter is for northern Burgenland. Since April, more than 200 missions have been flown from the base in Wiener Neustadt - meaning that countless lives have been saved by the tireless medics.
C18 as an integral part
"The crews do an outstanding job day after day. And it has become clear that C18 has already established itself as an integral part of the rescue system," says Mario Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue.
Base relocated
The base will be relocated to Frauenkirchen in the district of Neusiedl am See "as soon as possible". As the responsible aviation authority, the district authority there has examined the aspects of aviation, building law and fire protection just as carefully with experts as compliance with water law requirements and employee protection.
The positive decisions mark a milestone in the implementation of the Frauenkirchen site. We are true to the word of the people of the district of Neusiedl.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT
Examination and integration
"Within a very short time of the application being submitted, the nature conservation concerns were also examined with the involvement of the Burgenland Environmental Ombudsman. The integration into the adjacent provincial road and the consideration of the Neusiedler Seebahn, which is directly adjacent, were also dealt with in the traffic law procedure," reports District Governor Ulrike Zschech.
This means that nothing stands in the way of the construction of the new site. Work on the new hangar and outbuildings on a 10,000 square meter site can now begin, and the ground-breaking ceremony will take place in June. In future, the modern airfield will be used as a C18 base for emergency medical missions and transfer flights between hospitals.
Shorter distances
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil speaks of a milestone. "This important health policy project will be finalized as quickly as possible. We have kept our word to the population of the district of Neusiedl." Thanks to the new base and the resulting shorter distances, northern Burgenland will be even better served by the C18 in the long term.
Keeping our promises
"We are keeping our promises. Together with the Gols Clinic, which will be built in the next few years, we are taking medical care in the region to a whole new level," says Doskozil.
