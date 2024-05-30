Earlier than planned
Two-way traffic will soon be back in the Brettfall Tunnel
The general renovation of the Brettfall Tunnel at the entrance to the Tyrolean Zillertal continues to progress. Thanks to the good construction progress, the tunnel can be reopened to all traffic on Friday, June 7, two weeks earlier than originally planned.
The first of three construction phases of the general renovation of the Brettfall Tunnel began on April 8. The original plan was for the tunnel to be open to one lane of traffic into the valley until June 21 and for traffic out of the valley to be diverted via the L218 Rotholzer Straße through the village of Strass im Zillertal and the B171 Tiroler Straße.
The Brettfall Tunnel can now be opened to all traffic two weeks earlier than expected. Specifically on June 7. "Due to the good construction progress and the great commitment of all those involved," emphasizes Josef Geisler (ÖVP), head of road construction.
Also open at the weekend
As on the Whitsun weekend and Ascension Day, the tunnel will also be open in both directions on the extended Corpus Christi weekend. Keyword: excursion and tourist traffic. This applies until Monday, 7 am.
General refurbishment not completed until 2026
Even after the end of the single-track phase, work will continue on the north and south depots until September. "For the most part, the work can be carried out without restrictions for road users. However, due to the construction site traffic, there may be brief stops or speed restrictions during this period," the state informs.
The first construction phase will be completed in fall 2024. Painting work will be carried out over a period of two weeks during night closures. A one-week full closure in October will be necessary to renew the road surface.
In 2025 and 2026, further extensive work will be necessary in the Brettfall Tunnel with corresponding traffic restrictions.
