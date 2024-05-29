Active audience at the opera studio

Concern for our nature

This is thanks to Sir David Pountney, former artistic director of the Bregenz Festival, who wrote the libretto. Portuguese visual artist Hugo Canoilas, who makes the sea the subject of his works in the broadest sense, is also concerned about our natural world. For Bregenz, he has created an octopus, on the one hand in a painting several meters long, which we have already seen in an earlier "Insight", and on the other with an octopus sculpture, one arm of which, still uncoloured, was carried in by ten people. The workshop stage on which "Hold Your Breath" is performed is big enough. As the name suggests ("Okto" - "eight"), an octopus has eight arms or legs, but the Bregenz one only has seven. Why was not revealed, but there are eight instrumentalists who bring Éna Brennan's music to life.