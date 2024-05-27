Light at the end of the economic tunnel

Construction sector will remain in the red

The experts do not expect the construction industry to recover this year either. In principle, the fact that interest rates will soon fall again is good news. However, long-term financing has recently become cheaper again, which means that no great momentum can be expected now. Overall, the sharp rise in prices (up 40 percent since 2019) is an enormous challenge for the industry, for example for residential construction. Bruckbauer does not expect an upturn in construction until next year.