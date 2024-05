15-year-old drunk driver caught with stolen car

Drunk in the stolen car

During the subsequent check, the officers discovered that the driver was only 15 years old and therefore did not have a driver's license. But not only was he driving illegally, the vehicle was also registered as stolen. The Romanian-born driver had stolen it from the parents of a friend. As if that wasn't enough, the 15-year-old was also drunk. And last but not least, the boy is listed as missing in Germany and a search is being carried out for him. It would be hard to manage many more violations of the law in a single stop.