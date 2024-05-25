Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the European Championship dress rehearsal against Serbia
Ralf Rangnick's ÖFB team is just a few days away from the European Football Championship in Germany. But before our kickers face nations such as France, the Netherlands and Poland, Michael Gregoritsch & Co will play the national team of Serbia in a penultimate test and you can be there live.
Euro 2024 kicks off in three weeks' time and the provisional squad for the soccer event of the year has already been decided. In order to put the finishing touches to the red-white-red team, our players will test their skills against the Serbs, who are also taking part in the European Championship, in Vienna on June 4.
Be there live
With the "Krone" you not only have the chance to be there live at the soccer highlight of the year in Germany. You also have the chance to be there live at the dress rehearsal on June 4 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. The "Krone" is giving away 80x2 tickets for the match against the Serbian national team.
Simply select the form below and with a little luck you will be there live. The closing date for entries is May 31, 09:00. We wish you good luck.
