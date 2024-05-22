Criticism rejected
Election campaign: “Doskonomics” in focus for the SPÖ
It's election campaign time! The SPÖ firmly rejects opposition criticism of its economic policy. The state wants to hold on to company investments, some of which even generate profits.
Wednesday at 9.30 a.m. in the new election campaign headquarters on the top floor of the SPÖ building in Eisenstadt: "128 days until the National Council election" can be read over and over again on the screen.
No exact date yet
"248 days until the regional elections" - referring to the last ballot on 26 January 2020 - is only symbolic for the time being. "The date has not yet been set," say the Social Democrats' managing directors Jasmin Puchwein and Kevin Friedl.
The public sector is stepping in
However, preparations are in full swing. They are now responding to the opposition's criticism of the economic policy of SPÖ state leader Hans Peter Doskozil. "Doskonomics" means that the public sector steps in where the state is legally responsible and private companies fail on their own.
Sanochemia is a prime example. "When the company slipped into crisis, the state stepped in. When the renowned company was on the upswing thanks to support, the state exited at a profit," explains Puchwein. The result: 20 jobs were saved, business is going well again. And with the investment in the pharmaceutical company, the state has made two million euros.
Safeguarding jobs
"Doskonomics" is currently being used at 15 companies. "1000 jobs can be secured in this way," emphasizes Friedl. Strategic investments such as in Lumitech are aimed at providing know-how. Money is only injected when necessary, he says.
When asked whether Doskozil is speculating behind closed doors about a return to federal politics, the answer is clear: "No, certainly not! As announced, all his work is focused on Burgenland."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
