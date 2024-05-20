Tingling sensations
38 children in hospital after lightning strikes in tent camp
Dramatic incident at a Whitsun camp in the German town of Soest: An alarm was raised after lightning struck the site. Many people reported that they felt the strikes strongly. After dozens of people complained of tingling in their legs, they had to be taken to hospital.
Two lightning bolts struck the youth fire department camp site within a minute on Sunday afternoon, as reported by WDR. "You heard a loud bang and then another loud bang," said fire department spokesman Kevin Hoebusch. One lightning bolt struck an old tower on the edge of the campsite, the other struck near the competition area.
Tingling in limbs caused concern
The camp was attended by 600 children and young people as well as around 200 supervisors and other visitors. After the lightning strikes, all those present had gathered in the middle of the pitch, where two unused stables were used as assembly points. There, numerous children and young people had complained of tingling in their legs and arms.
62 people were examined by the emergency services after the incident, 38 people even had to be admitted to hospital for observation. On Monday, all but four were released from hospital. 200 fire and rescue personnel were on site to look after the camp visitors.
Camp continued the next day
The competitions and the camp were interrupted on Sunday. However, the event was able to resume on Monday morning.
