Successful overtime for Ofner in Geneva qualifier

Thiem against the Italian Agamenone

The Geneva tournament serves the players as a final test for the French Open in Paris starting next Sunday, where Ofner is firmly in the main competition. No fewer than five Austrians will be trying their hand in the men's qualifier at Roland Garros, which begins on Monday, with Dominic Thiem leading the way. The two-time finalist at this major narrowly missed out on a direct ticket and did not receive a wild card. On Sunday, he was drawn against the Italian Franco Agamenone, ranked 234 in the world, at his last French Open. The match will be played on Monday (2nd match after 10 a.m.).