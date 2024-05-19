Vorteilswelt
Now against Hijikata

Successful overtime for Ofner in Geneva qualifier

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 17:15

Sebastian Ofner from Styria qualified for the main event of the ATP tournament in Geneva on Sunday with a 7:5-6:2 victory over Ivan Gakhov from Russia! In round 1, the 28-year-old had beaten the German Hendrik Jebens 6:4, 6:3.

Ofner had an entry ranking of 45 at the closing date for entries and would therefore easily have been in the main draw. Apparently, however, he was entered too late. He will play Rinky Hijikata (AUS) on Monday (not before 1 pm). The 23-year-old is only ranked 79th in the world rankings, 33 places behind Austria's number 1. It is the first duel between the two. The winner will face the Norwegian world number 2 Casper Ruud in the round of 16.

Thiem against the Italian Agamenone
The Geneva tournament serves the players as a final test for the French Open in Paris starting next Sunday, where Ofner is firmly in the main competition. No fewer than five Austrians will be trying their hand in the men's qualifier at Roland Garros, which begins on Monday, with Dominic Thiem leading the way. The two-time finalist at this major narrowly missed out on a direct ticket and did not receive a wild card. On Sunday, he was drawn against the Italian Franco Agamenone, ranked 234 in the world, at his last French Open. The match will be played on Monday (2nd match after 10 a.m.).

If Thiem is in the bottom half of the draw, the other four Austrians in the top half will have to strive for the three wins needed to advance. Filip Misolic (Monday, 4th match) will face Japan's Sho Shimabukuro, Lukas Neumayer will play Argentina's former top player Diego Schwartzman, Dennis Novak will play Spain's Oriol Roca Batalla and Yuriy Rodionov will play his compatriot Daniel Rincon. In the women's singles, Sinja Kraus will take on Elizabeth Mandlik from the USA (Monday, 3rd match).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf