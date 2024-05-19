Cyclist found car
Men flee after car crashes at night
Two men (31 and 20) crashed their car around five meters vertically into the ditch of a stream in Tyrol on Saturday night. Only a tree prevented the car from sliding any further. The duo were uninjured but committed a hit-and-run. The car involved in the accident was only discovered by a cyclist on Sunday morning.
At around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, the 31-year-old drove his vehicle off the left-hand side of the road on Klammstraße in Thierbach in the Wildschönau (district of Kufstein) for unknown reasons. A 20-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat.
Tree prevented further crash
"The vehicle then plunged around five meters vertically into the ditch of the Stainertalbach stream before crashing head-on into a tree," said the police. The tree prevented a further crash in the direction of the stream bed. "The driver and co-driver consequently left the scene of the accident without reporting it", according to the police.
Passer-by discovers crashed car
At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, an uninvolved cyclist spotted the car involved in the accident and alerted the police. The officers subsequently tracked down the two men, who will be charged. The car had to be recovered by a towing company in a complex operation. The 31-year-old and his partner will be charged.
Cyclist startled by horn
In Raitis in the municipality of Mutters (Innsbruck-Land district), on the other hand, there was a serious bicycle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, a 57-year-old female cyclist was so startled by a horn sounded by a 63-year-old driver that she crashed. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Innsbruck Hospital by the ambulance service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
