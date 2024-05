Fivers already looking ahead after opening defeat

But what can Linz say? The visitors, led by the brilliant ÖHB keeper Kaiper (on seven-metre penalties) - last year's West Vienna champions' coach Draca and team manager Pajovic were also in the packed arena with 1,000 fans - had to concede Hamzic (28) and Wiesinger (32) early on due to their third 2-minute penalty. "A heated game, Linz deserved to win," said Eckl, "we want to do better away from home on Tuesday. To do that, we have to take every chance we get, only then will we have a chance."