New extinguishing water pipe protects in case of fire

When there is a fire, the fire department has to be quick. In the case of Güssing Castle, this has been a major challenge to date, as operations there are difficult, if only because access with large vehicles is not possible. In order to be able to react as quickly as possible in the event of a fire in future, the castle foundation has modernized the fire protection system in cooperation with the Unteres Lafnitztal water board and the Güssing town fire department.