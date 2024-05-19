Güssing Castle
New extinguishing water pipe protects in case of fire
Because access for large fire engines is not possible, the extinguishing water is now pumped through a pipe to the castle in the event of a fire.
When there is a fire, the fire department has to be quick. In the case of Güssing Castle, this has been a major challenge to date, as operations there are difficult, if only because access with large vehicles is not possible. In order to be able to react as quickly as possible in the event of a fire in future, the castle foundation has modernized the fire protection system in cooperation with the Unteres Lafnitztal water board and the Güssing town fire department.
More safety for historic site
Among other things, the central pump that pumps the water from the water tank was replaced. In addition, a new pipeline was installed to carry the water directly from the water tank to the castle courtyard. "This ensures a reliable water supply directly at the scene of a fire," says city fire brigade commander Mario Unger. "This ensures that the historic site not only remains a place for cultural encounters, but also meets a high safety standard," explains foundation administrator Michael Gerbavsits.
