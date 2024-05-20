Build “Lamarr Park” instead of destroying Michaelerplatz

Long before the excavators started rolling onto Michaelerplatz, the "Krone" caused a sensation with the idea of a park instead of the ruined department store on Mariahilfer Strasse. Our readers were persuaded by the arguments: the park would crack the heat island of the new building and would also be good for the economy: Mariahilfer Strasse would have something that no other shopping street has - instead of another off-the-peg global department store.