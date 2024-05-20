Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" proposal:

Build “Lamarr Park” instead of destroying Michaelerplatz

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 15:00

Michaelerplatz is to be made "climate-friendly" through redesign. A comparison shows: The "Krone" idea of a park on Mariahilfer Strasse would also have far more benefits in terms of the ecological balance sheet: The arguments for disfiguring the square are extremely thin.

comment0 Kommentare

Long before the excavators started rolling onto Michaelerplatz, the "Krone" caused a sensation with the idea of a park instead of the ruined department store on Mariahilfer Strasse. Our readers were persuaded by the arguments: the park would crack the heat island of the new building and would also be good for the economy: Mariahilfer Strasse would have something that no other shopping street has - instead of another off-the-peg global department store.

Park could store tons of nitrogen oxides
The city sees the redesign of Michaelerplatz as "contemporary" in view of climate change. By this it means a few flower beds and just nine trees, which in future will block the view of the Hofburg, St. Michael's Church and Loos House, surrounded by paving slabs with an airfield look. Experts doubt that this will make the square even a little cooler in summer.

Aus der Ruine auf der Mariahilfer Straße ...
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA Picturedesk, stockadobe)
...könnte ein wirklich klimafitter Park werden.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA Picturedesk, stockadobe)

Twice the size of Michaelerplatz and green
A "Lamarr Park" would look quite different: This would have an area of around 7500 square meters, making it twice the size of Michaelerplatz - and with a truly unsealed surface and green meadow instead of stone slabs: The lawn alone in the new inner-city park would store around ten tons of CO₂, plus the trees.

Michaelerplatz is to lose its unique appearance. (Bild: Zwefo)
Michaelerplatz is to lose its unique appearance.
(Bild: Zwefo)

The park on Mariahilfer Strasse would be as big as Kardinal-Nagl-Platz in the third district. There are exactly 50 trees there. This means that a Lamarr Park would bind around half a tonne more CO₂ every year than the redesigned Michaelerplatz.

Vienna needs urban greenery more than you might think
A look outside the box shows that Vienna needs more real green spaces, especially in urban areas, instead of isolated token trees: the European Environment Agency shows that Vienna has trees on 34 percent of its surface area.

With a figure of 34 percent, Vienna is only slightly above the European average of 30 percent, and only because the Prater and the Lainzer Tiergarten improve the statistics. In other words: one more argument in favor of the park, and one more argument against disfiguring Michaelerplatz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf