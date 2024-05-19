"Krone" is in the know
Meticulously planned: Sturm’s countdown to the final!
Nothing is left to chance at Sturm ahead of the big championship final against Klagenfurt on Sunday afternoon. The entire process for the players on the road to the title has been planned down to the last detail. Team manager Martin Ehrenreich explained the procedure in the final hours before kick-off to the "Krone".
Everything is meticulously planned, the "Steirerkrone" knows Sturm's countdown to the big title final on Sunday (17) against Klagenfurt. A home win against the Carinthians should secure the fourth championship title in the club's history.
Saturday, 2 p.m.: Meeting point for the players at the training center in Messendorf.
3 p.m.: Christian Ilzer and his coaching staff call for a meeting in the dressing room: opponent analysis and match plan are on the agenda. Duration: around 30 minutes.
4 p.m.: Warm-up in the gym, followed by final training session in camera. The training ground has been cordoned off by security since Wednesday. No entry allowed!
5 p.m.: Closing time. The one or other professional is still being treated by masseurs or physios.
Sunday, 7.45 am: As usual before matches, a few black players meet for a run in Messendorf. With them: Head of Sport Andreas Schicker, team manager Martin Ehrenreich, head scout Paul Pajduch and nutritionist Darinka Stock. Athletics coach Marco Angeler has to miss out this time due to injury. "There's a lot of silence at the start, everyone has to fight their way up the Messendorfberg. Then we chat about the upcoming game," says Ehrenreich about the morning ritual.
9 a.m.: The team meets in the club canteen for breakfast.
9.45 a.m.: Meeting. The focus here: own standards and those of the opponent.
10.15 am: Activation on the pitch. Standards are still being practiced. After the 45-minute session, the players drive to the stadium in their cars and the team bus takes them to the hotel in Premstätten to be quartered.
12 noon: lunch, then bedtime. Ehrenreich: "Some of the professionals retire to their rooms, others stay in the lobby. Everyone knows what's good for them."
2 p.m.: Pre-match meal: Light fare, the kickers fortify themselves with a snack. Then a final match briefing.
3:15 p.m.: Departure in the team bus to the stadium.
15: 30: Everything is ready in the dressing room, Ehrenreich also provides the referees with drinks and muesli bars.
16:24: Co-trainer Uwe Hölzl goes out with the players to warm up.
5 p.m.: Kick-off!
