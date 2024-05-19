Meticulously planned: Sturm’s countdown to the final!

Sunday, 7.45 am: As usual before matches, a few black players meet for a run in Messendorf. With them: Head of Sport Andreas Schicker, team manager Martin Ehrenreich, head scout Paul Pajduch and nutritionist Darinka Stock. Athletics coach Marco Angeler has to miss out this time due to injury. "There's a lot of silence at the start, everyone has to fight their way up the Messendorfberg. Then we chat about the upcoming game," says Ehrenreich about the morning ritual.