3:1 against St. Pölten
Now the Rothosen are up against their local rivals
Now the time has come! After a furious race to catch up in the spring, Dornbirn's 3:1 home win against St. Pölten has now - at least in sporting terms - caught up with the non-relegation places. Coach Eric Orie and his team are now just two points behind their local rivals from Bregenz.
Yesterday's home game was not one for the faint-hearted - the Dornbirn team had to come back from a goal down. They conceded the 0:1 after a corner kick. St. Pölten's Riegler rose highest at the second post, giving FCD goalkeeper Jakob Odenahl no chance with his header. A setback that the Reds quickly put behind them and continued to attack their opponents with courage. Nevertheless, they went into the break with a narrow deficit.
But the Orie team soon made up for it. Somewhat fortunately - Anteo Fetahu's shot was deflected into his own goal by SKN defender Keiblinger. That loosened the knot. FCD striker Ramon headed in from a Marte cross to take the lead, and just two minutes later he finished off a strong solo run by Fetahu. Dornbirn won 3:1, the Birkenwiese rejoiced.
It's getting tight for Bregenz
SW Bregenz, under the leadership of co-coach Martin Schneider - coach Regi van Acker is on a long-booked vacation - were largely without a chance against third-placed Leoben. Although the team from the state capital could not be denied their commitment, that alone was not enough against Leoben. Sebastian Aigner was beaten twice in a duel with Leoben's Dieng in the first half and the game was decided at the break - 0:2 final score.
On Monday, Dornbirn will host Leoben, Bregenz will visit St. Pölten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
