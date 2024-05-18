Now the Rothosen are up against their local rivals

It's getting tight for Bregenz

SW Bregenz, under the leadership of co-coach Martin Schneider - coach Regi van Acker is on a long-booked vacation - were largely without a chance against third-placed Leoben. Although the team from the state capital could not be denied their commitment, that alone was not enough against Leoben. Sebastian Aigner was beaten twice in a duel with Leoben's Dieng in the first half and the game was decided at the break - 0:2 final score.