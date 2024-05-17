38 players nominated
Switzerland start their European Championship preparations with an XXL squad
Switzerland is preparing for the European Football Championship, which begins on June 14, with an XXL squad. National coach Murat Yakin named a total of 38 players - including five goalkeepers and ex-Salzburg striker Noah Okafor - to the provisional squad on Friday.
The squad will be reduced twice after the international match against Estonia on June 4 and the day before the final test match against Austria in St. Gallen on June 8. Yakin wants to go into the tournament with 24 players.
The reason for the long list of candidates is that many players have been in action in different leagues and competitions for longer than others, explained Yakin. He wants to ensure a high level of intensity in the first phase of preparation, which begins with 19 outfield players and two goalkeepers. The players still absent in the first part are expected to arrive in eastern Switzerland on May 31 or, at the latest, at the start of the official preparation period from June 3.
"Time is running out"
Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria were nominated even though they are not yet fit to play due to injuries. "Time is running out, but I am optimistic and confident that they will be able to return during the training camp," said Yakin about the professionals from Adi Hütter's club AS Monaco.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.