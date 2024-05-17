Switzerland start their European Championship preparations with an XXL squad

The reason for the long list of candidates is that many players have been in action in different leagues and competitions for longer than others, explained Yakin. He wants to ensure a high level of intensity in the first phase of preparation, which begins with 19 outfield players and two goalkeepers. The players still absent in the first part are expected to arrive in eastern Switzerland on May 31 or, at the latest, at the start of the official preparation period from June 3.