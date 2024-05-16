Shock calls
Executive again warns of fake police officers
The scam is not new, but apparently it is always successful. Brazen fraudsters pretend to be police officers on the phone. They say that close relatives have been involved in serious traffic accidents. They then use the moment of shock at the other end of the line to rip off money.
Numerous people in Vorarlberg have contacted the police because they have received calls from fake officers. The cheeky callers pretended to be police officers, sometimes also public prosecutors or court employees, and reported that acquaintances or close relatives had caused a serious traffic accident. In order to release the persons concerned from custody, bail had to be paid.
The brazen fraudsters then use the moment of shock to inquire about cash, jewelry and valuables. These are then to be handed over to supposed bailiffs at the victim's home.
The police therefore strongly advise never to disclose information about valuables, existing cash or bank balances. The police, courts or reputable companies would never ask for such information over the phone.
Tips from the police
Dubious calls should be stopped immediately. At the very least, those affected should ask for the name of the officer, the office and how they can be reached by phone.
Relatives allegedly affected by the accident should be called to ask whether the facts described are true. The police also recommend informing relatives and acquaintances about this scam.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.