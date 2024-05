Healthy, fresh meals for baby gourmets

Daily between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

If you pre-order online, you can pick up the fresh food for your little ones every day or just on individual days between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm with your practical starter kit (thermal bag with three jars), which is available with your first order. The gourmet menu for baby Linzers costs 8.99 euros. Vanina Grabež: "We do the cooking so that moms and dads can spend more of their precious time with their little ones instead of having to spend hours cooking and shopping."