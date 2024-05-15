Renovation of the Seevilla is in the home straight

Ten years ago, she took over the business from her mother, and now Franziska Gastberger has once again shown her guts. The second major renovation since 2018 is entering the home straight and everything should be finished by the end of May. "We redid a lot on the ground floor in 2018 with the swimming pool, relaxation area and restaurant, and now I wanted to transfer the new design and ambience to all the rooms. The third and fourth floors were still missing, eight rooms and suites were completely redone and seven rooms were renovated. There is now also a terrace roof," says Gastberger.