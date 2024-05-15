Vorteilswelt
Renovation of the Seevilla is in the home straight

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 14:00

In two weeks' time, the Seevilla on Lake Wolfgangsee will shine in new splendor. What has been done and what guests can particularly look forward to.

Ten years ago, she took over the business from her mother, and now Franziska Gastberger has once again shown her guts. The second major renovation since 2018 is entering the home straight and everything should be finished by the end of May. "We redid a lot on the ground floor in 2018 with the swimming pool, relaxation area and restaurant, and now I wanted to transfer the new design and ambience to all the rooms. The third and fourth floors were still missing, eight rooms and suites were completely redone and seven rooms were renovated. There is now also a terrace roof," says Gastberger.

Hotel manager Franziska Gastberger really got to grips with the renovation. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Hotel manager Franziska Gastberger really got to grips with the renovation.
Eight rooms and suites have been completely redone. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Eight rooms and suites have been completely redone.
Seevilla to become a year-round establishment
The manager, who had a prominent half-brother in Rudi Nierlich, wants to turn the Seevilla on Lake Wolfgangsee into a year-round business. "I have between 15 and 30 employees depending on the season. The investments for the heated pool, the fitness and massage room, the junior suites with their own sauna and the covered terrace were also intended to offer our customers something 365 days a year. The occupancy rate of around 75 percent is okay, but can be even better in winter," says the young hotel manager, setting herself ambitious goals.

Soft opening was on May 1
One of these is the date of the "reopening". The soft opening of the 1st and 2nd floors took place two weeks ago, and the hotel is set to shine in all its new splendor in the next 14 days.

Vera Lischka
