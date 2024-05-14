Broken knees, but only a lawsuit helped a chimney sweep

Successful claim

When the chimney sweep's application was rejected by the AUVA, the man turned to the AK Rohrbach. The legal protectors filed a lawsuit against the decision and were successful. The Linz Regional Court, as the social court, determined that the man's knees were affected due to his occupational activities and that an occupational disease within the meaning of the ASVG existed.



"Always worth it"

"The case of the chimney sweep from Rohrbach shows that it is always worth seeking advice from the Chamber of Labor," says AK President Andreas Stangl and refers to the advice available at the AK district offices, the AK head office as well as by telephone and email.