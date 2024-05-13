Vorteilswelt
Ice Hockey World Championship

Switzerland also beats hosts Czech Republic!

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 23:27

Switzerland have also beaten the hosts at the Ice Hockey World Championships in the Czech Republic! One day after the laborious 6:5 win against Austria, the Swiss beat the Czech Republic 2:1 on Monday evening in Prague after a penalty shoot-out and took over the top of the table for the time being. Finland had previously beaten Norway 4-1, with Arttu Hyry scoring twice for the four-time world champions.

Kevin Fiala (14th) put the Swiss ahead, Matej Stransky (36th) also equalized on the powerplay in the middle third. After a goalless third period and overtime, the game was decided in a penalty shoot-out. Fiala and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Swiss, only Stransky for the Czechs. Fiala, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings, had only arrived in Prague a few hours before the start of the game after becoming the father of a daughter earlier than expected.

Kelemen decided the match in favor of the Slovaks
Slovakia surprisingly defeated the USA 5:4 after overtime. Almost 9,000 fans turned the match in Ostrava into a Slovakian home game. After taking a 4:1 lead, it looked like a surprisingly clear victory for the 2002 world champions. It was only in the final period that the US team struck back and equalized the score at 4:4. In overtime, Milos Kelemen decided the match in favor of the Slovaks (64.).

Germany were then at a loss against Sweden's NHL stars. The runners-up lost 1:6, after two periods it was 5:0 for the still unblemished Scandinavians. Two days earlier, the German team had already lost 6-1 to the USA. Germany had beaten the Slovaks in the opening game.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

