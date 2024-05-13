Ice Hockey World Championship
Switzerland also beats hosts Czech Republic!
Switzerland have also beaten the hosts at the Ice Hockey World Championships in the Czech Republic! One day after the laborious 6:5 win against Austria, the Swiss beat the Czech Republic 2:1 on Monday evening in Prague after a penalty shoot-out and took over the top of the table for the time being. Finland had previously beaten Norway 4-1, with Arttu Hyry scoring twice for the four-time world champions.
Kevin Fiala (14th) put the Swiss ahead, Matej Stransky (36th) also equalized on the powerplay in the middle third. After a goalless third period and overtime, the game was decided in a penalty shoot-out. Fiala and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Swiss, only Stransky for the Czechs. Fiala, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings, had only arrived in Prague a few hours before the start of the game after becoming the father of a daughter earlier than expected.
Kelemen decided the match in favor of the Slovaks
Slovakia surprisingly defeated the USA 5:4 after overtime. Almost 9,000 fans turned the match in Ostrava into a Slovakian home game. After taking a 4:1 lead, it looked like a surprisingly clear victory for the 2002 world champions. It was only in the final period that the US team struck back and equalized the score at 4:4. In overtime, Milos Kelemen decided the match in favor of the Slovaks (64.).
Germany were then at a loss against Sweden's NHL stars. The runners-up lost 1:6, after two periods it was 5:0 for the still unblemished Scandinavians. Two days earlier, the German team had already lost 6-1 to the USA. Germany had beaten the Slovaks in the opening game.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.