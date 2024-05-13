Switzerland also beats hosts Czech Republic!

Kevin Fiala (14th) put the Swiss ahead, Matej Stransky (36th) also equalized on the powerplay in the middle third. After a goalless third period and overtime, the game was decided in a penalty shoot-out. Fiala and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Swiss, only Stransky for the Czechs. Fiala, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings, had only arrived in Prague a few hours before the start of the game after becoming the father of a daughter earlier than expected.