Third stage win for Giro dominator Pogacar

Lead extended to 2:40 minutes

Pogacar was once again perfectly supported by his UAE teammate Felix Großschartner up to five kilometers before the finish at 1,450 m above sea level. In the overall classification, the Slovenian extended his lead to 2:40 minutes thanks to the time bonus at the finish. Third after eight days is still Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos), who lost two seconds in the sprint and is now 2:58 minutes behind the man in the pink jersey. On Sunday, a hilly 214 km from Avezzano to Naples awaits before the first rest day.