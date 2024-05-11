Topalovic retains silver after a heart-stopping finish

With 1.6 seconds to go, karateka Lejla Topalovic thought she was the new European champion in kumite up to 61 kilograms. The Salzburg native, who competes for Karate-do Wels, had already taken a 5:2 lead in the final in Zadar, Croatia. But her opponent, Ingrida Bakos from Slovakia, struck coldly. Topalovic initially conceded the equalizer, but 0.7 seconds before the end she conceded the decisive 5:6. Bakos celebrated winning European Championship gold for the second time since 2022. For Topalovic there was "only" silver.