ÖVP demands:
“Apprentices should have automatic voting rights!”
Sagartz and Mezgolits draw initial conclusions after the Chamber of Labor elections.
Christian Sagartz and Johannes Mezgolits believe that the results of the Chamber of Labor election show that the political mood in Burgenland is changing. The AK election brought a plus for the People's Party, while the SPÖ lost. "We were the only provincial organization to record a success," Sagartz and Mezgolits are pleased to report. According to the VP politicians, the fact that the citizens do not agree with the work of the SPÖ is also shown by the fact that voter turnout in the businesses close to the province was very low.
The election success was preceded by hard work. More than 100 companies were visited by Mezgolits and his team. "People want to be heard. They want to share and discuss their concerns and fears with political decision-makers," explains Mezgolits. That's why they want to continue touring the companies. He is also calling for a change in electoral law. Apprentices should automatically be entitled to vote in the next AK elections. Until now, they have only been allowed to vote if they have submitted an application in advance. The constituent meeting of the AK General Assembly will take place on May 28. By then, Mezgolits wants to have spoken to all parties and sounded out possible collaborations.
