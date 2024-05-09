“Apprentices should have automatic voting rights!”

The election success was preceded by hard work. More than 100 companies were visited by Mezgolits and his team. "People want to be heard. They want to share and discuss their concerns and fears with political decision-makers," explains Mezgolits. That's why they want to continue touring the companies. He is also calling for a change in electoral law. Apprentices should automatically be entitled to vote in the next AK elections. Until now, they have only been allowed to vote if they have submitted an application in advance. The constituent meeting of the AK General Assembly will take place on May 28. By then, Mezgolits wants to have spoken to all parties and sounded out possible collaborations.