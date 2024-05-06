Many previous convictions
2 years in prison after hitting car with roof tile
He already had ten previous convictions and was unexpectedly calm in court, but not very understanding. He claims to have forgotten a large part of the offense involving spitting, insults and defilement. The hit on the car with a brick was unintentional. In Linz, a man from Mühlviertel received two years in prison.
"He won't get a cent" - a 56-year-old man from Mühlviertel refused to recognize a police officer's claim in court. The officer wanted 300 euros because he had trouble sleeping for six nights after the defendant greeted him with a knife in the door.
Not the first time
The reason for the operation was that the man from Mühlviertel, who had ten previous convictions, had thrown a roof tile next to his property onto the moving car of a 28-year-old woman in Lasberg. Allegedly not the first time something like this has happened here. "I thought I'd got it now," testified the victim, who had been on her way to see her sister.
Spit on and insulted
The 56-year-old greeted the alerted officers with a knife in his hand and then locked himself in the house. The Mühlviertler insulted and spat at the special forces who arrived and soiled the police van with excrement. Because of his previous convictions, he was given two years in prison - five years would have been possible. The sentence is already legally binding.
