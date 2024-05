Major search operation for missing 56-year-old man

13 fire departments with around 80 helpers, search dog teams, the Red Cross and drone pilots are involved in the large-scale search in Weilharter Forst (Braunau district). The search is for a 56-year-old man. He had gone into the forest with his dog on Sunday afternoon and had not returned. In the evening, only his dog reappeared. The search for the man began at 11 p.m. and was called off at around 3 a.m.