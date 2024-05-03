When the "Krone" reached him by phone yesterday, Bilyk was doubly happy, holding his little daughter Olivia in his arms. "She's just getting her first teeth!" The dad and his colleagues from Kiel had a bit of a bite the evening before in sporting terms. "We had our backs to the wall. Almost nobody thought we could do that, this game will stay in our heads forever, just like the Spain game at the European Championships," enthused the red-white-red handball star about the 31:21 celebration against Montpellier, with which THW Kiel celebrated a resurrection of a rare kind after the 30:39 thumping by France. "That was magical, an almost perfect game, a small miracle," he said the next day, still impressed by what had happened on Thursday evening in front of 8513 spectators in the Wunderino Arena at home.