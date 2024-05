Final rematch between Sabalenka and Swiatek fixed

Swiatek's tenth duel with Sabalenka will take place on Sunday, with Swiatek leading 6:3. The world number one won their last meeting in the semifinals of the WTA Finals in the fall with a clear 6:3, 6:2. A year ago in Madrid, however, Sabalenka came out on top 6:3,3:6,6:3, making her the defending champion. In the rankings this week, she has more to lose than her opponent, with a good 3,000 points separating the two.