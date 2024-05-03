And now “all in” for the “premier league”

And now the double! While the roar from the speakers was loud in the dressing room after the 2:1 win against Rapid at the Wörthersee Stadium, the Sturm players' next goals were already set in stone: "Going straight to the Champions League as champions is every player's dream," said match-winner Tomi Horvat, dreaming of the €18 million coup, "winning the cup was nice, but now we're going for that goal!" His golden goal in the final made the Slovenian European Championship aspirant proud: "There's nothing more special than a goal for the title. That was my best day at Sturm!"