Up and away
Camper rented and never returned
A camper van worth tens of thousands of euros rented out by a Carinthian is currently being sought by the German police.
Vacations with camper vans are very popular. A 34-year-old man from Villach used this as a source of income and placed a VW camper on an online rental platform. "An allegedly 37-year-old Croatian man contacted him and said he wanted to rent the vehicle," said the police. His brother would pick up the vehicle. Said and done.
"Knows nothing about a rental contract"
On April 12. 2024, the camper was handed over after a four-figure deposit was paid. The rental agreement ran until 30.04.2024. But the vehicle was never returned. "During a phone call, a man claimed not to know anything about a rental agreement and the victim alerted the police," the investigators continued.
German police called in
"The man from Villach tracked the signal from the GPS tracker and was thus able to locate the last transmitted location of the vehicle in Germany. A search was carried out in cooperation with police officers in Germany. "The investigation is still ongoing," said the local police. The vehicle is valued at several thousand euros.
