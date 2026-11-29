MotoGP
Marc Marquez Finishes Second in His Farewell Race
A week ago, Marc Marquez had secured his eighth MotoGP title—and tenth overall motorcycle world championship title—and announced his retirement in Valencia. On Sunday, the Spaniard delivered a performance that was right up his fans’ alley.
The Ducati rider ended his highly successful career in second place behind Raul Fernandez and ahead of current KTM rider Pedro Acosta. Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth to claim the runner-up title in the world championship. Aprilia won the constructors’ championship in the premier class for the first time.
“I want to thank you all. I’ll never be able to experience this again—thank you for your support,” said an overwhelmed Marquez, in tears, to his fans. He had become both the youngest and oldest MotoGP world champion; this year, after trailing by as many as 102 points, he launched a comeback that had seemed impossible.
Marquez really turned up the heat in the final laps, putting pressure on Fernández and pushing toward his 81st victory in the MotoGP class. Fernández fended off the attack, but the winner of hearts that day was, once again, Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez’s brother, Alex, was unable to attend the ten-time world champion’s farewell race due to a medical emergency. He had to be hospitalized with a severe bronchial spasm—a spasm of the airways. Visibly weakened and sitting in a chair, he was still able to watch the race from the track as a spectator and, like the rest of the Marquez family and many fans, shed tears as he said goodbye.
Farewell to Many Riders and the 1,000cc Engine
The season finale marked not only a farewell to Marquez, but also to Brad Binder (KTM), Alex Rins, Maverick Viñales (KTM), Jack Miller, and Franco Morbidelli. Miller, Binder, and Morbidelli are moving to the World Superbike Championship. It also marks the end of the 1,000-cc class, as 850-cc engines will be used starting in 2027.
They will have between 25 and 35 PS less peak power and will run on 100 percent sustainable fuel. Top speeds will drop from over 360 to around 340 km/h. In addition, Pirelli will come on board as the new tire manufacturer. These regulations will remain in effect through 2031 for the time being. The first test runs with the new equipment will take place as early as Tuesday.
There are a few question marks ahead of the new season, including who Pedro Acosta—who is moving from KTM to Ducati—will have as a teammate. Marc Marquez had actually been a major draw for Acosta’s move. But Marquez is now leaving a void.
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