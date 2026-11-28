It's over
Union Berlin Parts Ways with Coach Lustrinelli!
Following Saturday’s 1-2 loss in Mainz, German Bundesliga club Union Berlin has parted ways with coach Mauro Lustrinelli!
Under the Swiss coach—who had surprisingly led FC Thun to the championship title the previous season—the club, featuring Austrians Leopold Querfeld and Christopher Trimmel, managed only seven points in eleven Bundesliga matches.
“After five months of working together, we have to conclude that the style of play and the results achieved by our men’s professional team are jeopardizing our chances of staying in the Bundesliga,” said Union President Dirk Zingler late in the evening. The implementation of the strategic direction agreed upon together in the summer and the corresponding roster changes did not lead to the desired athletic development.
Horst Heldt Must Also Leave
“Therefore, we have decided to restructure both our personnel and our organizational framework. We thank Mauro Lustrinelli and his team for their work and wish them all the best for the future, both personally and professionally.”
The club is also ending its collaboration with sporting director Horst Heldt, though not until the end of the current season. Until then, he will work alongside 34-year-old Maximilian Hoffmann—who has just been appointed to the new position of sporting director—and “the entire team to do everything possible to achieve the goal of avoiding relegation this season as well and to hand over the department to his successor in an orderly manner.”
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