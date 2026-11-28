Rapid has racked up a dozen wins; their 13th victory of the season is expected to follow in the clash of the green-and-whites in Lustenau. With a three-point win against the promoted team, the league leader—on track to set a new record—is already nine points ahead of Salzburg. The closest challenger doesn’t host LASK until Sunday in the round’s marquee matchup. Rapid is riding a wave of success. Ahead of the match, coach Johannes Hoff Thorup once again sensed “good vibes” in the locker room; unlike their competitors, the team’s roster situation remains strong. They’re on the right track. “The good thing about this season is that we’re having more joyful moments than last season. We can celebrate, too, as long as I can see in their eyes the next day that we’ve regained the same focus,” Hoff Thorup reported. In Lustenau, too, the game starts from scratch again. “We have to show our strengths right from the start.”