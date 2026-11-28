Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Rapid Takes the Lead Again in Lustenau
Matchday 14 of the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Lustenau hosts SK Rapid; we’ll be reporting live starting at 7:30 p.m.—see the live updates below.
Here’s the live ticker:
Rapid has racked up a dozen wins; their 13th victory of the season is expected to follow in the clash of the green-and-whites in Lustenau. With a three-point win against the promoted team, the league leader—on track to set a new record—is already nine points ahead of Salzburg. The closest challenger doesn’t host LASK until Sunday in the round’s marquee matchup. Rapid is riding a wave of success. Ahead of the match, coach Johannes Hoff Thorup once again sensed “good vibes” in the locker room; unlike their competitors, the team’s roster situation remains strong. They’re on the right track. “The good thing about this season is that we’re having more joyful moments than last season. We can celebrate, too, as long as I can see in their eyes the next day that we’ve regained the same focus,” Hoff Thorup reported. In Lustenau, too, the game starts from scratch again. “We have to show our strengths right from the start.”
“We’re taking it one game at a time”
The fact that the fans’ hopes for an end to the title drought—which has lasted since 2008—have reached new heights shouldn’t weigh them down. Step by step is the motto. “We’re taking it one game at a time. We know we’re good. But we shouldn’t look too far ahead,” noted forward Petter Nosa Dahl. In addition to having the most points, Rapid has also scored the most goals (42) and conceded the fewest (9) this season. In their home game against Lustenau, they secured a 5–1 victory in their first matchup of the season. Furthermore, the team from Vorarlberg hasn’t beaten Rapid in over 27 years.
Recently, however, Lustenau has also enjoyed some success. For the first time since returning to the Bundesliga, they’ve managed two consecutive wins, and seventh place is the reward. “Of course, that gives us a lot of confidence because it’s a new situation,” said coach Markus Mader. There’s no pressure. “We don’t have much to lose against the league leaders. That means we need a lot of courage and can’t show too much respect—and then we’ll see how it turns out.” Mader has a full roster at his disposal. The promoted team’s top scorer is an attacking player on loan from Vienna-Hütteldorf. Dominik Weixelbraun has scored six goals so far.
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