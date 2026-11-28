The stores are still closed, but the Graben is packed with people. Tourists are strolling beneath the crystal chandeliers hanging over the grand boulevard, taking photos of the facades. Saturday morning, the first shopping Saturday of Advent: The “Krone” took a look around downtown. Delivery vans weave their way through the pedestrian zone among the passersby. Goods are being delivered, and stock is being replenished. Retailers are gearing up for the rush.