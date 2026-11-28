Rush in Vienna
Shopping Saturday: “We Had to Close the Underground Parking Garage”
After Thursday’s snow chaos, Vienna’s retailers staked everything on the first shopping Saturday—and their hopes were fulfilled. Starting at noon, the city center was packed, with tourists spending freely. A shopping center in the west could barely keep up with the crowds. A look on the ground.
The stores are still closed, but the Graben is packed with people. Tourists are strolling beneath the crystal chandeliers hanging over the grand boulevard, taking photos of the facades. Saturday morning, the first shopping Saturday of Advent: The “Krone” took a look around downtown. Delivery vans weave their way through the pedestrian zone among the passersby. Goods are being delivered, and stock is being replenished. Retailers are gearing up for the rush.
Affluent visitors are filling the city center
Vienna Tourism also confirmed the influx of visitors in response to a “Krone” inquiry. Bookings for the Advent weekends are slightly higher than last year. The pre-Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the hotel industry. Above all: “There are many affluent tourists here who are spending money with us,” explains Dieter Steup, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce for the City Center.
Snow chaos forgotten; customers storm the stores
Retailers are still reeling from Thursday. Snow, chaos, traffic disruptions—a bad day for business. Some businesses reported declines in the high double digits. Now the snow lies only on the rooftops. That’s good news for the shopping streets, where crowds are already jostling by noon. Steup: “Clothing, electronics, and toys benefited in particular. Many decorative items were purchased as well.”
The Auhof Center in the far west of Vienna could barely handle the rush: “We had to close the underground parking garage on short notice because the crowd was so large,” said owner Peter Schaider. Added to that is the finale of the Black Friday discount week. Many stores are still luring customers with price cuts.
The first shopping Saturday was phenomenal. Viennese residents took advantage of the day to do their shopping. We even had to close the underground parking garage at the last minute.
Peter Schaider, Auhof Center Eigentümer
Florian Richter, center manager at Wien Mitte The Mall, confirms this: “Our shopping center is packed. There are three main reasons for this: People are protected from bad weather here. Many are looking to snag a bargain. And, of course, the Christmas bonus is putting everyone in a good mood.”
Nearly nine out of ten Viennese are buying gifts this year
According to a survey by the Chamber of Commerce, nine out of ten Viennese plan to buygifts this year—an average of seven packages. Most have budgeted around 300 euros for this. Retailers expect total sales to reach 460 million euros.
Our shopping center is packed. The cold weather, Black Friday deals, and Christmas bonuses are putting Viennese in the mood to shop.
Florian Richter, Wien Mitte The Mall
Bild: Martina Berger
It’s a good start to the Christmas shopping season. The apparel, electronics, toys, and home decor sectors are benefiting the most.
Dieter Steup, Wirtschaftskammer Wien
Bild: Sebastian Zemanek
At the top of the wish lists: clothing, gift cards, and books. But also toys, cosmetics, and jewelry. 17 percent plan to put cash under the Christmas tree.
Better to Leave the Car at Home
The hustle and bustle is affecting traffic. If you’re heading to Mariahilfer Straße, you’re better off leaving your car at home. On December 5, 8, 12, and 19, the inner section between Museumsplatz and Kaiserstraße will be closed. The same applies to Neubaugasse up to Lindengasse. The 13A bus will operate on a split route; the city recommends taking the U3 or U6 subway lines.
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