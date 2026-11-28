“Really cool”

“It’sreally, reallycool. I’m super proud that I did it,” said the first-time winner. “I had to wait a long time for this; it wasn’t always easy. It’s wonderful.” He got goosebumps on the final climb. “There are so many emotions involved. I did an amazing job on the hill—that’s how World Cup victories are possible.” Rettenegger credited his strong performance in the takeoff and flight phase as the foundation for his success. “You can really see that here on the biggest hill of the year. I’m getting into the flight so well—it’s so much fun.”