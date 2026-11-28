Nordic Combined
Stefan Rettenegger Celebrates First World Cup Victory
Salzburg native Stefan Rettenegger celebrated his first World Cup victory in Nordic combined on Saturday.
The 24-year-old won the men’s Gundersen event in Ruka, Finland, after a commanding victory in the ski jumping and the 10-km cross-country race, finishing 54.3 seconds ahead of Norway’s Jens Luraas Oftebro and 1:03.5 minutes ahead of Germany’s David Mach. For Rettenegger, this marks the end of a long wait for his first victory; he had previously finished second and third in the World Cup seven times each.
“Really cool”
“It’sreally, reallycool. I’m super proud that I did it,” said the first-time winner. “I had to wait a long time for this; it wasn’t always easy. It’s wonderful.” He got goosebumps on the final climb. “There are so many emotions involved. I did an amazing job on the hill—that’s how World Cup victories are possible.” Rettenegger credited his strong performance in the takeoff and flight phase as the foundation for his success. “You can really see that here on the biggest hill of the year. I’m getting into the flight so well—it’s so much fun.”
Already the day before, at the season opener, Rettenegger had been the top Austrian, finishing fifth in the compact competition. The next day, however, he really showcased his improved jumping form—compared to last winter—on the Bakken. By halftime, the 24-year-old had a 34-second lead over his brother Thomas Rettenegger, who finished second but isn’t as strong on the cross-country course, and was more than a minute ahead of all the better cross-country skiers. The younger of the Rettenegger siblings managed his lead well and secured an unchallenged victory.
Chasers Eliminated Early
However, given the large gap, the chasing pack soon stopped giving it their all to catch the leader and instead positioned themselves for the battle for the remaining podium spots. They were, however, overshadowed by Rettenegger, who is no longer the athlete in his sport with the most podium finishes without a World Cup victory.
He is the 13th Austrian to have at least one World Cup victory in the combined event. His brother ultimately finished sixth (+1:10.7 min), Johannes Lamparter eighth (+1:32.2), Andreas Gfrerer 13th (+2:00.7), and Martin Fritz 14th (+2:06.6).
Thomas Rettenegger was very satisfied with his top-6 finish the day after placing 15th. “We’ll build on that.” The 26-year-old hadn’t even been in peak physical condition going into the race. Lamparter called it a “great day, very successful. A very, very solid result. It was an amazing cross-country race with a strong finish.” The day before, about four months after breaking his ankle, he had finished in seventh place. For Gfrerer, it was yet another career-best result; on Friday, he had placed 19th in the compact event.
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