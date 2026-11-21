ATP Finals in Turin
A Dream Final! Zverev Defeats Medvedev in Straight Sets
Germany’s tennis hero Alexander Zverev defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0), 6-4—thereby securing a dream final at the ATP Finals in Turin (on Sunday, no earlier than 8 p.m., in the live ticker on sportkrone.at) against Carlos Alcaraz.
Top favorites Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the final of the ATP Finals in Turin, which offers $15.75 million in prize money. The German world No. 1 defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0), 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinal.
Spain’s Alcaraz defeated American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in the semifinals. Zverev trails Alcaraz 6-7 in their head-to-head record.
“A High-Level Match”
“I hope it will be a high-level match,” Zverev said of the title showdown: “We had a practice session before the tournament—it was incredible. We played a set that lasted over an hour and a half.” The German has already won the event twice, in 2018 and 2021. In this year’s tournament, he hasn’t dropped a single set or service game so far.
Here are the match statistics:
Alcaraz Fights for First Title
“I’m really happy. I didn’t start off so well, so I was a little frustrated. I’m glad I came back in the second set,” said Alcaraz. In the end, he played some good tennis. “The tiebreak was great; I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” said the Spaniard, who also reached the final last year. He’s fighting for his first title at the season finale, as he lost to Jannik Sinner last year.
Alcaraz seems to be handling his left thigh injury well. This is also an important sign ahead of Thursday’s Davis Cup quarterfinal between Austria and Spain at the Final 8 in Bologna. Against Shelton, Alcaraz secured his fifth victory in their sixth head-to-head match. The 23-year-old had recently won titles in Tokyo, at the Wiener Stadthalle, and at the 1000-level event in Paris, one after another, following a lengthy injury layoff.
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