Alcaraz Fights for First Title

“I’m really happy. I didn’t start off so well, so I was a little frustrated. I’m glad I came back in the second set,” said Alcaraz. In the end, he played some good tennis. “The tiebreak was great; I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” said the Spaniard, who also reached the final last year. He’s fighting for his first title at the season finale, as he lost to Jannik Sinner last year.