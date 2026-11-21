A loyal fan of the club

“For us at the club, the accident is a huge shock. Lukas had been with us since 2012 and went through the entire youth system. He stopped playing in 2023 because of his job, but he was never really away from the club,” says sports director Markus Eichinger, expressing his deepest condolences to the family on behalf of Union as well. On the contrary. Lukas had attended every single home and away game; like his parents and some relatives, he remained involved and was one of the club’s most loyal fans.