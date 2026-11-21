An Entire Town Mourns
23-Year-Old Former Soccer Player Dies in Head-On Collision
Three young people have lost their lives in traffic accidents in Upper Austria in just three days. Late Friday evening, a 23-year-old man from the Innviertel region died at the scene of a severe head-on collision. On Saturday, shock and grief prevailed in his hometown and at the club where he had played soccer.
Once again, a young life came to a far too early end on an Upper Austrian road. Around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night, a 35-year-old man from Zell an der Pram and a 23-year-old man from Kopfing—both driving Audi station wagons—collided head-on on the B 137. Police are investigating how the fatal collision could have occurred on that straight stretch of bridge on the federal highway.
“A pile of wreckage”
“It was a horrific scene when we arrived—a pile of wreckage. We extracted the younger boy using crash rescue techniques, but it was too late to save him,” lamented Johannes Hellwagner, commander of the Zell an der Pram Volunteer Fire Department. The older driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Passau.
Spontaneous Tribute
“It’s impossible to put into words when such young people lose their lives in such a tragic way. My sympathies go out to the family,” said Kopfing Mayor Bernhard Schasching. The victim, who has a younger sister, had played soccer for Union Josko Kopfing for a long time. Family members, friends, and loved ones gathered spontaneously on Saturday to remember him.
For us in the club, the accident is a huge shock. Lukas stopped playing in 2023 because of his job, but he continued to attend every single game even after that
Sportlicher Leiter Markus Eichinger im Namen der Union Josko Kopfing
A loyal fan of the club
“For us at the club, the accident is a huge shock. Lukas had been with us since 2012 and went through the entire youth system. He stopped playing in 2023 because of his job, but he was never really away from the club,” says sports director Markus Eichinger, expressing his deepest condolences to the family on behalf of Union as well. On the contrary. Lukas had attended every single home and away game; like his parents and some relatives, he remained involved and was one of the club’s most loyal fans.
Spike in Young Traffic Fatalities
Just last Wednesday night, Sally (18) from Nußbach fell out of a car traveling at 80 km/h on the A 1 in St. Valentin and died. And on Thursday, a 15-year-old girl from Vienna succumbed to her serious injuries at Kepler University Hospital in Linz following a head-on collision on the B 3 near Saxen.
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