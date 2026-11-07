“People took off their shirts to help the victims”

Call for blood donations for police officers fighting for their lives

Among the injured are also two police officers, both of whom are seriously injured. The volunteer fire department called for people to donate blood. One of the officers, who had only recently joined the police force, was shot three times, is fighting for his life, and urgently needs blood. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek highlighted the extraordinary courage of the two police officers—they had “confronted a terrorist armed with an automatic weapon, engaged him in a firefight, and stopped the killer with their own bodies. Immeasurable heroism.”