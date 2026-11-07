LIVE: Rain Chaos! Who Will Take Pole Position?

After a wait of a little over an hour and a half, the session restarted amid still-rainy conditions. As conditions slowly improved and the first lap times were set, local hero and World Championship rookie Rafael Camara (Haas) spun out. The Brazilian still managed to advance to Q2. Verstappen opted out of Q2 due to his penalty. The same was true for Hamilton, who pulled his Ferrari over after just a few laps. During this phase, as the track dried out, all drivers switched from rain tires to intermediate tires. While Camara once again went off the track, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) failed to make it into the final Q3.