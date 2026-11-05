“I’ve never seen a company like this before”

The first day of questioning was quite emotional, with Haselsteiner lashing out at his former business partner. He claimed that Benko had sworn “on his life” to repay the five million: “That was agreed upon between us.” Haselsteiner denied that this had anything to do with a stock purchase.

“No one believes you when you say you don’t have five million anymore”

At the start of the second day, a wiretapped phone conversation between Haselsteiner and Benko from the period following the Signa bankruptcy was also cited, in which the Strabag founder accused his former business partner of stalling him: “No one believes you when you say you don’t have five million left.”