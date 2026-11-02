Another Record Broken
Rush for Civilian Service Continues in October
New month, same story: October saw yet another surge in civil service registrations. This makes the extension of alternative military service starting in 2029 increasingly likely—even though the reform hasn’t even been approved yet.
What began in August is no longer a one-off: Following the record set in the summer, civil service statisticians are now reporting a new high for October as well. Last month, 1,698 young men across Austria opted for civil service—more than ever before in an October. This is shown by figures from Claudia Bauer’s (ÖVP) ministry obtained by the “Krone.” The comparison with the previous year is striking: an increase of just under 32 percent. And even looking further back, the curve shows a steep upward trend. Compared to October 2024, the increase is 34 percent; compared to 2023, it is 22 percent.
Trend Since the Summer Cabinet Meeting
This continues the trend that emerged following the summer cabinet meeting at the Schwarzenberg Barracks in Salzburg at the end of July. As reported, 1,327 civil service declarations were already submitted in August, an increase of just under 52 percent. The total for this year through the end of October stands at 14,599 declarations, 8.5 percent more than in the same period last year. The minister sees a connection to the planned reform: The extension of military service “is likely to play a role here,” says Bauer. She therefore advocated from the outset for extending both military and civilian service at the same time, “so that no imbalance arises.”
Extension Delayed
However, this imbalance is inherent in the coalition model due to the NEOS, who insist on it. While basic military service is being permanently expanded to include mandatory reserve drills, the extension of civilian service to eleven months is being implemented only through a backdoor: If the number of basic military service personnel drops by more than 7.5 percent in a given year—that is, from the annual average of 15,000 to below 13,875—the extension takes effect. However, it does not take effect immediately, but rather on January 1 of the year after next. If the number falls below the threshold in 2027—as current figures suggest—the longer civilian service would not take effect until 2029.
Anyone who decides to serve by then will get off with the shorter option. The more young men opt out now, the faster the threshold will be reached. In the event of an extension, the minister promises compensation: “Those who give more of their time to Austria should also get more in return.”
The reform would bring better training and qualifications that would also be valuable in professional or volunteer work. It’s still likely that the model will be implemented at all—but it’s not a sure thing. To secure the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament, the government needs the opposition’s votes. Currently, everything points to a last-minute agreement during the December plenary session. Insiders suspect this will likely involve the Greens securing the necessary majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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