Rush for Civilian Service Continues in October

Extension Delayed

However, this imbalance is inherent in the coalition model due to the NEOS, who insist on it. While basic military service is being permanently expanded to include mandatory reserve drills, the extension of civilian service to eleven months is being implemented only through a backdoor: If the number of basic military service personnel drops by more than 7.5 percent in a given year—that is, from the annual average of 15,000 to below 13,875—the extension takes effect. However, it does not take effect immediately, but rather on January 1 of the year after next. If the number falls below the threshold in 2027—as current figures suggest—the longer civilian service would not take effect until 2029.