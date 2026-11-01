Halloween: Hundreds of Kilograms of Illegal Fireworks Found

While protests under the same slogan led to violent riots in other European cities, the protests in Vienna took place without any serious incidents, as confirmed by the police and the fire department. Although the Florianis responded to 30 to 40 more small fires than usual—mostly involving trash containers, shrubs, and e-scooters—“thankfully, it wasn’t as bad as feared in various scenarios,” said fire department spokesperson Christian Feiler to the “Krone.”