Ferrari Shines! Hamilton Claims His 105th Pole

“Tomorrow will be a big day!”

In that case, with four races remaining, the young Mercedes star would not only be crowned world champion—becoming only the third Italian to do so after Giuseppe Farina and Alberto Ascari in the 1950s—but he would also replace Sebastian Vettel as the youngest-ever champion in the premier class. The German was 23 years and 134 days old in Abu Dhabi in 2010 when he won the first of his four titles with Red Bull. For Antonelli, race Sunday in Mexico marks the 68th day since his 20th birthday. “Tomorrow will be a big day,” said the youngster.