6–0! “A very, very, very nice evening for us”

Vienna’s Luxbacher played like a volleyball player!

Luxbacher leaped up with both hands right in front of the goal line to reach the ball (22'). Red card and a penalty kick, which Vucic converted! “That was, of course, decisive. At first, it took us a while to realize what was happening. But in the second half, we handled it calmly,” said Vucic, whose team added another goal via Fersler after an assist from Frieser Collmann—who appeared to be well offside—(45th minute).