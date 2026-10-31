BW Linz at Vienna
6–0! “A very, very, very nice evening for us”
No one would have predicted this! The top-of-the-table clash between Vienna and Blau-Weiß—both tied for first place in the 2nd Division—actually ended 0:6! A “volleyball-style mix-up” by the Viennese paved the way for the Linz team, with Romeo Vucic scoring three goals.
Substitute Ristanic beautifully hammered the ball into the far corner with his right foot, sealing the final score in the 88th minute of FC Blau-Weiß’s 2nd League showdown at Vienna. The score was an unbelievable 6–0 for the visitors from Linz!
Vienna Devastated: “Everything Went Against Us”
“No one expected this today—it just wasn’t our day. We got off to a bad start and everything went against us. We were too naive in the second half—we can’t just walk right into a trap like that,” stammered Vienna’s Jürgen Bauer, while the Blau-Weiß players celebrated with the more than 1,000 fans who had traveled with them.
Vucic praised the fans
“A very, very, very nice evening for us—especially in front of these fans! The result speaks for itself. We put in a very good performance, especially up until the first goal,” said Romeo Vucic, who scored the 1-0 lead for the visitors following a key play: After a deflected shot, Vienna’s Luxbacher reacted like a volleyball player.
“The 1–0 lead from the penalty kick and the red card for Vienna was, of course, decisive.
Blau-Weiß-Stürmer Romeo Vucic
Vienna’s Luxbacher played like a volleyball player!
Luxbacher leaped up with both hands right in front of the goal line to reach the ball (22'). Red card and a penalty kick, which Vucic converted! “That was, of course, decisive. At first, it took us a while to realize what was happening. But in the second half, we handled it calmly,” said Vucic, whose team added another goal via Fersler after an assist from Frieser Collmann—who appeared to be well offside—(45th minute).
Blue-White now three points ahead
In the absence of the injured Ronivaldo, Vucic scored twice (including another penalty kick), and Weinhauer and Ristanic also found the net—a 6–0 final score in the top-of-the-table clash between the two teams that had previously been tied on points at the top of the standings! Blau-Weiß now leads by three points—and improved its goal differential in the process...
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