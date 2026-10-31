German Bundesliga
Gregerl scores, but Augsburg misses out on the win!
Aside from the top-of-the-table clash between FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, the chasing pack—SC Freiburg, RB Leipzig, and Werder Bremen—each recorded wins! Leipzig picked up its first away points of the season with a 2-0 win at Schalke 04, while Werder defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 thanks to goals from Niclas Füllkrug and Marco Grüll. For Augsburg, the opening goal by Austrian national team striker Michael Gregoritsch wasn’t enough in their 1-2 loss to Freiburg…
Gregoritsch took advantage of the space in the center of the penalty area in the 18th minute and finished off a cross with a spectacular left-footed volley. The Styrian nearly added a sixth goal of the season against his former club, but Freiburg goalie Mio Backhaus tipped the volley away from the corner (32'). Igor Matanovic (65th minute) and Cyriaque Irie, who had come on just moments earlier (85th minute), turned the game around in favor of SC, which is lurking one point behind the top two teams. After two wins to start the season, Augsburg has now gone six league games without a win.
Schalke Still Without a Home Goal
Leipzig celebrated its first away win. Antonio Nusa converted a penalty kick (37') and set up the fourth-place team’s 2-0 goal by Romulo (78'). Christoph Baumgartner and Nicolas Seiwald were brought on as substitutes ahead of ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad announcement on Monday.
The Schalke team, coached by Miron Muslic, is still waiting for its first home goal since returning to the top flight. Junior Adamu had a clear chance with the ball at his feet but failed to connect properly (10th minute). He was then replaced by Dejan Ljubicic, who made his comeback after an injury layoff (57th minute). Even with veteran Edin Dzeko coming off the bench, Schalke posed no real scoring threat.
Another Grüll assist
After their fourth consecutive scoreless match, the “Royal Blues” remain on six points; TSG Hoffenheim, coached by Christian Ilzer, has just three more points following their loss in Bremen. In a closely contested match, striker Füllkrug once again put Werder on the board (57'), and Eren Dinkci made it 2-0 (82') off an assist from Marco Grüll. Salzburg’s Grüll thus recorded his tenth goal involvement of the season. Füllkrug scored in his seventh consecutive game. Against the injury-plagued visitors, Werder’s defense, led by Marco Friedl, also kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.
An efficient Stuttgart side pulled off a surprise 4-2 win in Leverkusen. Bayer slipped to sixth place following their first home loss. Emir Demirovic scored twice for VfB (14th, 65th). The match between Mönchengladbach and Paderborn ended scoreless.
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