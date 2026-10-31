Gregerl scores, but Augsburg misses out on the win!

Gregoritsch took advantage of the space in the center of the penalty area in the 18th minute and finished off a cross with a spectacular left-footed volley. The Styrian nearly added a sixth goal of the season against his former club, but Freiburg goalie Mio Backhaus tipped the volley away from the corner (32'). Igor Matanovic (65th minute) and Cyriaque Irie, who had come on just moments earlier (85th minute), turned the game around in favor of SC, which is lurking one point behind the top two teams. After two wins to start the season, Augsburg has now gone six league games without a win.