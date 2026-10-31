East Tyrolean on a Roll
A Quick Victory! Tagger Storms into the Guangzhou Final
Lilli Tagger has reached the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Guangzhou. The 18-year-old from East Tyrol defeated Spain’s Kaitlin Quevedo 6-2, 6-0 in 52 minutes on Saturday and will now face Britain’s Harriet Dart for the title on Sunday.
Lilli Tagger is competing for her second title on the tour at the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Guangzhou. The 18-year-old from East Tyrol has reached the final after a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over Spain’s Kaitlin Quevedo. There, she will face British qualifier Harriet Dart on Sunday. For Tagger, this is her third career final on the tour, and her second in China following the one in Jiujiang nearly exactly one year ago.
The Austrian, who was the lowest-seeded player in the semifinals, was unstoppable from the start against Quevedo, who is two years her senior. In the second service game of the U.S.-born Spaniard, she secured her first break on her fourth opportunity. She secured another break to make it 5–2 in the first set. On her own serve, Tagger was never really in trouble thanks to a strong serving performance. After 31 minutes, Tagger had the first set in the bag.
Match Decided in 52 Minutes
Quevedo, ranked 86th, was unable to mount a comeback even after that. Tagger broke her opponent’s serve to make it 1–0 and 3–0, and ultimately converted her second match point. The match lasted a total of 52 minutes. “She got off to a good start, especially in the first set,” Tagger said of the match. A leg injury may also have played a role for Quevedo. “My first final was last year in China. I have fond memories of it. But it won’t be easy—Harriet has been playing incredibly well this week.”
Dart, who entered the tournament through qualifying, had previously defeated China’s Sun Xinran 5–7, 7–6(1), 6–0. The 30-year-old Brit had to fend off match points against the 16-year-old in the second set. Dart has yet to win a title on the tour.
Tagger had to reach the final in Guangzhou to avoid dropping in the world rankings from No. 53. However, if she tops her performance from last year’s final with her second WTA tournament victory, she would climb about ten spots in the rankings.
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