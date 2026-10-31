A Quick Victory! Tagger Storms into the Guangzhou Final

The Austrian, who was the lowest-seeded player in the semifinals, was unstoppable from the start against Quevedo, who is two years her senior. In the second service game of the U.S.-born Spaniard, she secured her first break on her fourth opportunity. She secured another break to make it 5–2 in the first set. On her own serve, Tagger was never really in trouble thanks to a strong serving performance. After 31 minutes, Tagger had the first set in the bag.