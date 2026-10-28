The KPÖ Aims to Cause a Surprise in Upper Austria in 2027

A New Team for the 2027 Elections

With an eye toward the state and municipal council elections in the fall of 2027, however, hope is also growing in Upper Austria. On Wednesday, the KPÖ in Linz presented its new team. Michael Roth-Schmida (54), who has served on the Linz City Council for five years, will run as the top candidate in the city council election. He is followed by social economist Christina Pree (32). Party veteran Gerlinde Grünn, who has served on the Linz City Council since 2009, will focus on state politics in the future and lead the KPÖ in the state legislative election.